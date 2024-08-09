Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$57.00. The company traded as high as C$53.34 and last traded at C$53.28, with a volume of 1867159 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$52.89.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.40.

Enbridge Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$48.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of C$11.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.24 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.915 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 138.64%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

