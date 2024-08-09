EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $230.00 to $225.00. The stock had previously closed at $208.17, but opened at $188.22. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. EPAM Systems shares last traded at $186.68, with a volume of 64,180 shares traded.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $345.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $237.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded EPAM Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $236.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded EPAM Systems from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

EPAM Systems Stock Down 8.2 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in EPAM Systems during the first quarter worth $29,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.32 and its 200 day moving average is $238.11.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.09. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

