Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Get ACADIA Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.24. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACAD. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 3.6 %

ACAD stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.55 and a one year high of $32.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -1,571.50 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.97.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. The company had revenue of $241.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.