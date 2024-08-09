Evercore ISI Cuts TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Price Target to $489.00

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $555.00 to $489.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 30.85% from the company’s previous close.

BLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $486.00 to $536.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark raised their target price on TopBuild from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $450.11.

TopBuild Price Performance

NYSE BLD opened at $373.70 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $407.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.76. TopBuild has a 52 week low of $217.08 and a 52 week high of $495.68.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a return on equity of 25.87% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that TopBuild will post 21.63 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TopBuild

In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total transaction of $124,743.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,461,595.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Nancy M. Taylor sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.81, for a total value of $124,743.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,461,595.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.05, for a total value of $1,045,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,468 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,097.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of TopBuild

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLD. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 18.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 168,423 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,228,000 after purchasing an additional 25,973 shares in the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TopBuild in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,158,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in TopBuild by 4,820.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,825,000 after purchasing an additional 28,395 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in TopBuild by 8,850.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

