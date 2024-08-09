Evercore ISI Upgrades Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) to “Strong-Buy”

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on WIX. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $143.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $183.56.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $163.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.53. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a one year low of $76.90 and a one year high of $178.65.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The information services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.18. Wix.com had a net margin of 4.20% and a negative return on equity of 59.67%. The company had revenue of $419.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.71 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Wix.com in the second quarter worth $639,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 436.9% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,532 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 12,639 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 122.6% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 54,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,643,000 after buying an additional 29,920 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 16.0% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 2,933.3% in the second quarter. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd now owns 48,108 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 46,522 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

