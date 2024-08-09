Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Exro Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) was up 6.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.39 and last traded at $0.39. Approximately 65,788 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 118,176 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $138.05 million and a P/E ratio of -1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.52.

Exro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EXROF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 million. Exro Technologies had a negative net margin of 826.56% and a negative return on equity of 139.09%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exro Technologies Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Exro Technologies Inc focuses on developing generation power-control electronics in Canada. The company offers Exro Coil Driver, which allows the motor to switch between different operational profiles in real-time, as well as have multiple gears for scooters, electric bikes, recreational, light electric cars, motorcycles, fleet vans, electric buses, passenger vehicles, long-haul trucks, and industrial vehicles markets; and Exro Cell Driver, a stationary energy storage system for commercial and industrial energy storage applications.

