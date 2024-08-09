Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $146.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $139.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $134.39.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $117.89 on Monday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $95.77 and a fifty-two week high of $123.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.14 and a 200-day moving average of $112.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $464.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.10. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $93.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $378,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 225.7% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 68,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,839,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 38,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Stories

