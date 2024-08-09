Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $8.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.84, but opened at $5.58. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Fastly shares last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 2,529,137 shares trading hands.

Get Fastly alerts:

FSLY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Fastly from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Fastly from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $8.50 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastly has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Fastly

Insider Activity at Fastly

Institutional Trading of Fastly

In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total transaction of $204,248.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,389,138.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.27, for a total value of $87,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 593,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,314,788.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 23,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $204,248.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,631 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,138.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 135,217 shares of company stock worth $1,176,853 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Fastly by 1,420.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Fastly by 27,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in Fastly by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The firm has a market cap of $800.70 million, a P/E ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Fastly

(Get Free Report)

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fastly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.