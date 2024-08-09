Ferrellgas Partners (OTCMKTS:FGPR) Shares Down 4.6%

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. (OTCMKTS:FGPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.55 and last traded at $10.55. Approximately 5,954 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 34% from the average daily volume of 4,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.06.

Ferrellgas Partners Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.89 and a 200 day moving average of $10.96.

Ferrellgas Partners Company Profile

Ferrellgas Partners, L.P. distributes and sells propane and related equipment and supplies. The company transports propane to propane distribution locations, tanks on customers' premises, or to portable propane tanks delivered to retailers. It conducts its portable tank exchange operations under the Blue Rhino brand name through a network of independent and partnership-owned distribution outlets.

