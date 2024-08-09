Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Shares of Financial Institutions stock opened at $23.23 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $358.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.16.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.92. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Analysts predict that Financial Institutions will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 193.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in Financial Institutions during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in Financial Institutions by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in Financial Institutions by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 8,206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.45% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

