Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flywire in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Cantwell now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Flywire’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

FLYW has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Flywire from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.50.

Shares of Flywire stock opened at $18.71 on Thursday. Flywire has a 52-week low of $15.19 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $20.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,082,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Flywire by 123.4% in the 4th quarter. Bullseye Asset Management LLC now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 54,306 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth about $9,505,000. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in Flywire by 671.2% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 147,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 128,200 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Flywire by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,761,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,124,000 after acquiring an additional 243,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

