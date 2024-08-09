FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Celsius Holdings, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:CELH)

Get Celsius alerts:

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. Celsius had a return on equity of 111.29% and a net margin of 18.63%. The company had revenue of $402.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CELH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $70.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Celsius from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Celsius from $98.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Celsius from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.91.

CELH opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 43.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.90. Celsius has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $99.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.30.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 226,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,029,472.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hal Kravitz sold 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,489,455.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 201,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,169,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.95, for a total value of $3,718,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 226,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,029,472.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 183.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,746,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,458,000 after buying an additional 8,899,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Celsius by 212.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,393,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,018,000 after buying an additional 2,306,598 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Celsius by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,793,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,287,000 after buying an additional 2,261,046 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celsius by 188.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,958,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,312,000 after buying an additional 1,934,400 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

