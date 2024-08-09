FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By Leerink Partnrs (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, August 5th. Leerink Partnrs analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($4.83) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($6.04). The consensus estimate for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($5.95) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.55) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.05) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.75) EPS.

ENTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 9.1 %

Shares of ENTA stock opened at $13.49 on Thursday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $17.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.75. The company has a market capitalization of $285.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.43) by $0.36. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 180.76% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The company had revenue of $17.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 7,287 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 511.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 9,692 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total value of $89,589.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Scott T. Rottinghaus sold 4,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $64,785.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,499.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tara Lynn Kieffer sold 7,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.33, for a total transaction of $89,589.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,764.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,940 shares of company stock worth $246,181. Insiders own 13.64% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its product pipeline comprises EDP-514, which is in phase 1b clinical development for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis B virus or HBV; EDP-938 and EDP-323, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus; EDP-235, which is in phase II clinical development for the treatment of human coronaviruses; and Glecaprevir, which is in the market for the treatment of chronic infection with hepatitis C virus or HCV.

