FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Issued By William Blair

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst C. Kennedy now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $5.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.93. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Fidelity National Information Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.94 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ FY2025 earnings at $5.56 EPS.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 54.14% and a positive return on equity of 13.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIS. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.45.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $76.39 on Thursday. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $46.91 and a fifty-two week high of $78.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.69. The stock has a market cap of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares in the company, valued at $750,510.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

