FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Citizens, Inc. Issued By Sidoti Csr (NYSE:CIA)

Citizens, Inc. (NYSE:CIA – Free Report) – Research analysts at Sidoti Csr raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Citizens in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now expects that the insurance provider will earn $0.33 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.31. The consensus estimate for Citizens’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Citizens’ FY2025 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Citizens (NYSE:CIA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.91 million. Citizens had a return on equity of 14.46% and a net margin of 9.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Citizens from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Citizens Stock Up 3.6 %

CIA opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $128.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.16. Citizens has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $3.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 330,508 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 135,069 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Citizens during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Citizens by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 121,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. 13.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens, Inc provides life insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Life Insurance and Home Service Insurance. The Life Insurance segment issues ordinary whole life insurance and endowment policies in the United States dollar-denominated amounts to non-U.S.

