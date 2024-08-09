FY2024 Earnings Forecast for Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Issued By National Bank Financial

Get Emera alerts:

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Emera in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.72 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.81. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.01 per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Emera from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Emera from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$55.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Emera from C$56.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.56.

EMA opened at C$49.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.58. Emera has a 52 week low of C$43.67 and a 52 week high of C$52.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$47.52.

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.79 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.04 billion. Emera had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 9.69%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.717 per share. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio is 128.70%.

Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

