FY2024 EPS Estimates for 5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP) Lifted by Raymond James

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for 5N Plus in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.25. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ FY2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$87.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$88.32 million. 5N Plus had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 6.53%.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VNP. Cormark raised their target price on 5N Plus from C$5.50 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on 5N Plus from C$0.60 to C$0.65 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of 5N Plus from C$6.75 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of VNP opened at C$6.09 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$540.73 million, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.88, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$5.93 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.11. 5N Plus has a fifty-two week low of C$2.99 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.37.

In related news, Director Luc Bertrand bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, with a total value of C$30,045.00. In other 5N Plus news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa purchased 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,044.00. Also, Director Luc Bertrand purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$6.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,045.00. Insiders own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

