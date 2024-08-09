FY2024 EPS Estimates for BrainsWay Ltd. Raised by Northland Capmk (NASDAQ:BWAY)

Get BrainsWay alerts:

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of BrainsWay in a report issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Northland Capmk analyst C. Byrnes now expects that the company will earn $0.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for BrainsWay’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 million. BrainsWay had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities increased their price target on BrainsWay from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of BrainsWay from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of BWAY opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.02. The company has a market capitalization of $114.32 million, a P/E ratio of -76.22 and a beta of 1.24. BrainsWay has a fifty-two week low of $2.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BrainsWay by 583.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 175,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 149,740 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in BrainsWay in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 30.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

