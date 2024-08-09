FY2024 EPS Estimates for Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Raised by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Exagen alerts:

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exagen in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.11) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.18). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Exagen’s current full-year earnings is ($1.23) per share.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.20. Exagen had a negative net margin of 30.56% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The firm had revenue of $15.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) earnings per share.

Exagen Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Exagen

XGN opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Exagen has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $2.78. The stock has a market cap of $48.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.28.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Exagen stock. RTW Investments LP raised its position in shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,504,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP owned approximately 8.82% of Exagen worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Exagen news, CEO John Aballi bought 40,401 shares of Exagen stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $77,569.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,569.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 26.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Exagen

(Get Free Report)

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.