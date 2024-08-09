FY2024 EPS Estimates for First Business Financial Services, Inc. Increased by DA Davidson (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for First Business Financial Services in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.65 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.50. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for First Business Financial Services’ current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Business Financial Services’ FY2025 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $65.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.73 million. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 13.87%.

FBIZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of First Business Financial Services in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on First Business Financial Services from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

First Business Financial Services stock opened at $41.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.08. First Business Financial Services has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $47.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.26 million, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.69 and a 200-day moving average of $35.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. First Business Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 23.04%.

In other news, Director William Kent Lorenz sold 1,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $46,415.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,440.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in First Business Financial Services by 73.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in First Business Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals in Wisconsin, Kansas, and Missouri.

