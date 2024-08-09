FY2024 EPS Estimates for Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Increased by Analyst

Get Green Brick Partners alerts:

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Green Brick Partners in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $8.45 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.57. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Green Brick Partners’ current full-year earnings is $7.46 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.47 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.54 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.55. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $560.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $501.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Green Brick Partners Price Performance

Shares of Green Brick Partners stock opened at $68.00 on Thursday. Green Brick Partners has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $78.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Green Brick Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,711,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,292,000 after acquiring an additional 307,304 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the second quarter worth $10,687,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Green Brick Partners by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 100,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,746,000 after buying an additional 73,506 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 99.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 120,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 59,971 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank raised its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 258.3% in the 1st quarter. Security National Bank now owns 73,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 53,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Einhorn sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total value of $57,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,302,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,295,482. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners Company Profile

Green Brick Partners, Inc (NYSE: GRBK), the third largest homebuilder in Dallas-Fort Worth, is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

