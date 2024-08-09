FY2024 EPS Estimates for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Reduced by Analyst

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Jacobs Solutions in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now expects that the company will post earnings of $8.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.05. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Jacobs Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $7.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Jacobs Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $8.98 EPS.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.55.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J opened at $142.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.21. The company has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Jacobs Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.71 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $1,028,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jacobs Solutions

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,947,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 139,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,441,000 after buying an additional 10,542 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 18,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 34,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,429,000 after acquiring an additional 14,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

