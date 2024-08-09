FY2024 EPS Estimates for Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Boosted by Cantor Fitzgerald (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($3.31). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Rocket Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.96) per share.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.13 on Thursday. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $14.89 and a 1 year high of $32.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.68.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.02). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RCKT. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 174.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,606,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,170,000 after buying an additional 1,656,111 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,447,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,264,000 after buying an additional 843,552 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,072,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,155,000 after buying an additional 405,855 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,943,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,290,000 after buying an additional 314,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Turn Management LLC boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 123.6% during the second quarter. First Turn Management LLC now owns 560,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 310,119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other Rocket Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total transaction of $228,596.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 9,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $228,596.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,000,411.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Militello sold 1,079 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.35, for a total value of $25,194.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,327 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,185.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,755 shares of company stock valued at $358,654 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

