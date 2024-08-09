FY2024 EPS Estimates for Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO) Decreased by Cantor Fitzgerald

Get Spero Therapeutics alerts:

Spero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Spero Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.69) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.19). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spero Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.27) per share.

SPRO has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen raised Spero Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Spero Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday.

Spero Therapeutics Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ SPRO opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Spero Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.02 million, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Spero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SPRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.80 million. Spero Therapeutics had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 21.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPRO. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spero Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 762,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 418,742 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Murchinson Ltd. now owns 873,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Spero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,570,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Spero Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,653,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

About Spero Therapeutics

Spero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing novel treatments for multi-drug resistant (MDR) bacterial infections and rare diseases in the United States. The company's product candidates include tebipenem pivoxil hydrobromide (HBr), an oral carbapenem-class antibiotic to treat complicated urinary tract infections, including pyelonephritis for adults; SPR206, an intravenous-administered antibiotic against MDR Gram-negative pathogens comprising carbapenem-resistant enterobacterales (CRE), acinetobacter baumannii, and pseudomonas aeruginosa, as well as negative bacterial infections in the hospital setting; and SPR720, a novel oral antibiotic agent for the treatment of non-tuberculous mycobacterial pulmonary disease.

