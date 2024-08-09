FY2024 EPS Estimates for UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS) Boosted by William Blair

Get UL Solutions alerts:

UL Solutions Inc. (NYSE:ULS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for UL Solutions in a report released on Monday, August 5th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now anticipates that the company will earn $1.54 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for UL Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for UL Solutions’ FY2025 earnings at $1.65 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of UL Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on UL Solutions from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on UL Solutions from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Baird R W downgraded UL Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on UL Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.90.

ULS opened at $49.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. UL Solutions has a 12-month low of $33.15 and a 12-month high of $52.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.16.

UL Solutions (NYSE:ULS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $730.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $718.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. acquired a new stake in UL Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in UL Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $295,000.

UL Solutions Inc provides safety science services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Consumer, and Software and Advisory. The Industrial segment provides testing, inspection, and certification services across various end markets, including energy, industrial automation, engineered materials, and built environment, as well as stakeholders, such as manufacturers, building owners, end users, and regulators.

