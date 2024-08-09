FY2024 EPS Estimates for Universal Technical Institute, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:UTI)

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.72. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute’s current full-year earnings is $0.71 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The firm had revenue of $177.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on UTI. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial began coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

Shares of NYSE UTI opened at $17.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $923.75 million, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $19.79.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 341.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 334,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,329,000 after buying an additional 258,532 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the second quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 2,058.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 285,005 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 437,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 11,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 6,288 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total transaction of $95,703.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $208,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation, skilled trades, and healthcare education programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, UTI and Concorde. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute, Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

