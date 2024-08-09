FY2024 EPS Estimates for Valmont Industries, Inc. Increased by Zacks Research (NYSE:VMI)

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2024 earnings estimates for Valmont Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Agrawal now expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $16.52 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.74. The consensus estimate for Valmont Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.82 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Valmont Industries’ Q1 2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $5.01 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $18.93 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Valmont Industries from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Valmont Industries from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $332.50.

Shares of Valmont Industries stock opened at $282.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.93. Valmont Industries has a 1-year low of $188.63 and a 1-year high of $307.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Valmont Industries by 2,060.0% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Valmont Industries by 188.9% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Valmont Industries by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total transaction of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Timothy P. Francis sold 2,300 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.49, for a total value of $686,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,826,998.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.12, for a total transaction of $480,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,942.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.62%.

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

