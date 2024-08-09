Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $4.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Gaia has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19. The stock has a market cap of $99.18 million, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.86.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.98% and a negative net margin of 6.29%. The business had revenue of $22.08 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Gaia by 0.5% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 498,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gaia by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 5,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,000. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

