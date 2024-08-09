Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $3.68 Per Share

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.68 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.67. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $49.33 on Thursday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $41.80 and a 52 week high of $50.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day moving average is $45.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

