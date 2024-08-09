Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.33.

Get Gentex alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Gentex from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GNTX

Insider Transactions at Gentex

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gentex

In related news, Director Joseph B. Anderson, Jr. sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total value of $162,513.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,707.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Gentex by 159.1% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Gentex in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 86.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $28.74 on Friday. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.37.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Gentex

(Get Free Report

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.