Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDDGet Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $597.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDDGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.