Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Get Great Lakes Dredge & Dock alerts:

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $597.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the second quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 520.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,051 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 11.0% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the fourth quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the first quarter valued at $137,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.