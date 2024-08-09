Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Up 3.8 %
Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $597.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.14. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $6.11 and a 1 year high of $9.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $170.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 6.05%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock
Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.
