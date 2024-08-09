Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO) Expected to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.31 Per Share

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will earn $4.31 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.30. The consensus estimate for Great-West Lifeco’s current full-year earnings is $4.28 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GWO. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Great-West Lifeco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$43.78.

Great-West Lifeco Price Performance

TSE:GWO opened at C$40.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$37.06 and a one year high of C$45.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.23 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.96, a current ratio of 37.37 and a quick ratio of 22.18.

Insider Activity at Great-West Lifeco

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Olivier Desmarais sold 1,029 shares of Great-West Lifeco stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.88, for a total transaction of C$42,065.52. 70.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.25%.

Great-West Lifeco Company Profile

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Articles

