Grindr (NYSE:GRND) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Alphabet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.4% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alphabet and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alphabet 0 1 7 1 3.00 Grindr 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

Alphabet currently has a consensus price target of $182.86, indicating a potential upside of 11.61%. Grindr has a consensus price target of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 43.44%. Given Grindr’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Grindr is more favorable than Alphabet.

This table compares Alphabet and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alphabet 26.70% 30.49% 21.63% Grindr -11.56% 3,761.31% 9.81%

Risk & Volatility

Alphabet has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Alphabet and Grindr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alphabet $328.28 billion 6.17 $73.80 billion $6.52 25.13 Grindr $259.69 million 7.23 -$55.77 million ($0.18) -59.39

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Grindr. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alphabet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alphabet beats Grindr on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

About Grindr

(Get Free Report)

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.