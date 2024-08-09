Guangshen Railway (OTCMKTS:GNGYF) Shares Down 19%

Shares of Guangshen Railway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GNGYF – Get Free Report) were down 19% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 3,750 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 43,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Guangshen Railway Trading Down 19.0 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

About Guangshen Railway

Guangshen Railway Company Limited engages in the railway passenger and freight transportation businesses in the People's Republic of China. Its passenger transportation services include the operation of Guangzhou-Shenzhen inter-city express trains, long-distance trains, and Guangzhou-Hong Kong city through trains.

