Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HE. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hawaiian Electric Industries from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hawaiian Electric Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.88.

NYSE:HE opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. Hawaiian Electric Industries has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $35.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $897.16 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HE. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $8,944,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2,854.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 580,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,243,000 after buying an additional 561,271 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,621,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,006,000 after buying an additional 285,955 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1,439.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 180,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,567,000 after buying an additional 169,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $2,370,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.91% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility businesses in the United States. It operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment engages in the production, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

