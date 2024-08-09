HC Wainwright Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO)

Get Alto Ingredients alerts:

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTO – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright increased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alto Ingredients in a report released on Wednesday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst A. Dayal now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.10. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alto Ingredients’ current full-year earnings is ($0.17) per share.

Alto Ingredients (NASDAQ:ALTO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $236.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.17 million. Alto Ingredients had a negative net margin of 2.31% and a negative return on equity of 7.18%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of ALTO stock opened at $1.43 on Thursday. Alto Ingredients has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.79. The stock has a market cap of $108.25 million, a PE ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.95.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alto Ingredients by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after acquiring an additional 413,116 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alto Ingredients in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Alto Ingredients during the first quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Alto Ingredients, Inc produces, distributes, and markets specialty alcohols, renewable fuel, and essential ingredients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Marketing and Distribution, Pekin Campus Production, and Western Production. It offers specialty alcohols used in mouthwash, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, hand sanitizers, disinfectants, and cleaners for health, home, and beauty markets; grain neutral spirits used in alcoholic beverages and vinegar, as well as corn germ used in corn oils in the food and beverage markets; alcohols and other products for paint applications and fertilizers in the industrial and agriculture markets; and essential ingredients include dried yeast, corn protein meal, corn protein feed, distiller's grains, and liquid feed for commercial animal feed and pet food applications, as well as yeast for human consumption.

