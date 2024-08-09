Head to Head Analysis: Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL) versus AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) and Antelope Enterprise (NASDAQ:AEHL – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Antelope Enterprise’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $500,000.00 11,496.23 -$87.56 million ($0.98) -22.78 Antelope Enterprise $510.55 million 0.02 -$2.03 million N/A N/A

Antelope Enterprise has higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile N/A -32.42% -21.75% Antelope Enterprise N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and Antelope Enterprise’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and Antelope Enterprise, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 3 0 3.00 Antelope Enterprise 0 0 0 0 N/A

AST SpaceMobile presently has a consensus price target of $14.97, indicating a potential downside of 32.95%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than Antelope Enterprise.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.0% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by institutional investors. 56.6% of AST SpaceMobile shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 19.3% of Antelope Enterprise shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Antelope Enterprise has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile beats Antelope Enterprise on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AST SpaceMobile

(Get Free Report)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

About Antelope Enterprise

(Get Free Report)

Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides livestream e-commerce services and business management and information systems consulting services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates an online social ecommerce and live broadcast streaming platform enhances product promotion, transaction speed, and marketing effectiveness of industries and applications to anchors and influencers. It also provides business management consulting; and information system technology consulting services, including the sales of software use rights for digital data deposit platforms and asset management systems, and online social media platform development and consulting. The company was formerly known as China Ceramics Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited in October 2020. Antelope Enterprise Holdings Limited was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Jinjiang, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.