Head to Head Contrast: Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) & GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK)

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) and GEN Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:GENK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and GEN Restaurant Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Sushi USA $226.78 million 2.87 $1.50 million ($0.07) -828.29 GEN Restaurant Group $195.29 million 1.36 $8.41 million $0.18 45.39

GEN Restaurant Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kura Sushi USA. Kura Sushi USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GEN Restaurant Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

65.5% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.2% of GEN Restaurant Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Kura Sushi USA shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Kura Sushi USA has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GEN Restaurant Group has a beta of 2.3, suggesting that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kura Sushi USA and GEN Restaurant Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Sushi USA 0 4 4 0 2.50 GEN Restaurant Group 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kura Sushi USA currently has a consensus price target of $71.43, suggesting a potential upside of 23.20%. GEN Restaurant Group has a consensus price target of $13.17, suggesting a potential upside of 61.16%. Given GEN Restaurant Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GEN Restaurant Group is more favorable than Kura Sushi USA.

Profitability

This table compares Kura Sushi USA and GEN Restaurant Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Sushi USA -0.30% -0.07% -0.04% GEN Restaurant Group 0.56% 2.76% 0.55%

Summary

GEN Restaurant Group beats Kura Sushi USA on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kura Sushi USA

(Get Free Report)

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc. and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc. in October 2017. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. is a subsidiary of Kura Sushi, Inc.

About GEN Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

GEN Restaurant Group, Inc. operates restaurants in California, Arizona, Hawaii, Nevada, Texas, New York, and Florida. It offers meats, poultry, and seafood. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Cerritos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.