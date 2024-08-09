Head-To-Head Survey: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) vs. Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.0% of Alphabet shares are held by institutional investors. 11.6% of Alphabet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tempus AI and Alphabet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tempus AI N/A N/A N/A Alphabet 26.70% 30.49% 21.63%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tempus AI 0 0 9 0 3.00 Alphabet 0 6 28 1 2.86

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Tempus AI and Alphabet, as reported by MarketBeat.

Tempus AI presently has a consensus target price of $46.25, suggesting a potential upside of 18.80%. Alphabet has a consensus target price of $203.74, suggesting a potential upside of 25.74%. Given Alphabet’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alphabet is more favorable than Tempus AI.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Tempus AI and Alphabet’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tempus AI $562.02 million 11.42 N/A N/A N/A Alphabet $328.28 billion 6.10 $73.80 billion $6.52 24.85

Alphabet has higher revenue and earnings than Tempus AI.

Summary

Alphabet beats Tempus AI on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tempus AI

(Get Free Report)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics. Tempus AI Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Alphabet

(Get Free Report)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. It is also involved in the sale of apps and in-app purchases and digital content in the Google Play and YouTube; and devices, as well as in the provision of YouTube consumer subscription services. The Google Cloud segment offers infrastructure, cybersecurity, databases, analytics, AI, and other services; Google Workspace that include cloud-based communication and collaboration tools for enterprises, such as Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar, and Meet; and other services for enterprise customers. The Other Bets segment sells healthcare-related and internet services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

