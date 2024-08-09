Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at DA Davidson in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $145.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $103.00. DA Davidson’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Heartland BancCorp from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Heartland BancCorp Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HLAN opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $276.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.41. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $81.60 and a 1 year high of $146.34. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.11.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The bank reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $29.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising agricultural loans, commercial and business lending, home and personal loans, and title services.

