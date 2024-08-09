Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. Atb Cap Markets analyst W. Syed now anticipates that the oil and gas company will earn $0.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.75. The consensus estimate for Helmerich & Payne’s current full-year earnings is $3.51 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $697.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.78 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 12.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.88.

Shares of HP stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne has a 1 year low of $32.17 and a 1 year high of $46.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter valued at $3,561,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 331,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,001,000 after acquiring an additional 125,768 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 405,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,697,000 after purchasing an additional 125,671 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. 96.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

