Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.72 Per Share

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.72 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.10. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.16 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.25 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.85 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Baird R W upgraded Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Henry Schein Trading Up 3.6 %

HSIC opened at $68.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein has a one year low of $60.01 and a one year high of $82.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Henry Schein

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Henry Schein by 104.2% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

