Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2024 Earnings of $4.63 Per Share (NYSE:HII)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) – Research analysts at Melius Research decreased their Q4 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 6th. Melius Research analyst R. Spingarn now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $4.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Huntington Ingalls Industries’ current full-year earnings is $16.32 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HII. StockNews.com downgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII stock opened at $256.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.06. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $199.11 and a 12-month high of $299.50. The company has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.07, for a total value of $384,105.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,129.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 110.7% during the second quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,684,000 after buying an additional 29,091 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the second quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 48.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Stories

