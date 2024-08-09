Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IPAR. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Stock Performance

IPAR stock opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.18. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.95.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $6,624,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at approximately $638,000. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Inter Parfums by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 200,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,592,000 after purchasing an additional 17,079 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 11,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Inter Parfums by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 85,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,082,000 after buying an additional 4,880 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

