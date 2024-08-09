Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 56,562 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical volume of 16,655 call options.

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $76.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $86.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.82. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $71.63 and a 52 week high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Wynn Resorts had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WYNN. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.73.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $230,877.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,842.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wynn Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Wynn Resorts by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 435 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

