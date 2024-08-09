Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Shares Down 6.1% Following Weak Earnings

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.1% during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.52 and last traded at $10.56. Approximately 2,873,930 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 56% from the average daily volume of 1,841,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.07). Janus International Group had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $248.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on JBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Janus International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.90.

In other Janus International Group news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 217,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Janus International Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Janus International Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group Trading Down 6.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.08.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

