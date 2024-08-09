Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for International Seaways (NYSE:INSW)

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $66.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 33.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of International Seaways from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Seaways presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.75.

International Seaways Stock Performance

INSW stock opened at $49.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.77. International Seaways has a fifty-two week low of $40.11 and a fifty-two week high of $65.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of -0.06.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.13). International Seaways had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $257.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. International Seaways’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In related news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total transaction of $64,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,866.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Derek G. Solon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.90, for a total value of $64,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,866.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP William F. Nugent sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.70, for a total transaction of $194,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,754.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,167 shares of company stock worth $3,554,176 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,613,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,396,000 after purchasing an additional 318,962 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth about $14,399,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $212,074,000 after purchasing an additional 286,295 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,034,000 after purchasing an additional 252,492 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $18,367,000 after purchasing an additional 147,740 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Featured Articles

