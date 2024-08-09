Johnson Outdoors Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Johnson Outdoors in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Lebiedzinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.73. The consensus estimate for Johnson Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Johnson Outdoors’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ JOUT opened at $36.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $372.90 million, a PE ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.68. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $32.79 and a 12-month high of $59.65.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $172.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.14 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 0.97% and a net margin of 0.82%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOUT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter valued at $2,996,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Johnson Outdoors by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 115,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC raised its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 38.9% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 95,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after buying an additional 26,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 280.85%.

About Johnson Outdoors

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.