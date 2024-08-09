Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) Upgraded at Ventum Cap Mkts

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Ventum Cap Mkts also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, Cormark raised their price objective on Journey Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Journey Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE JOY opened at C$2.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of C$163.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.51. Journey Energy has a 12 month low of C$2.52 and a 12 month high of C$6.10.

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.03 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$52.10 million for the quarter. Journey Energy had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 4.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Journey Energy will post 0.3452028 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Journey Energy

In related news, Director Alexander G. Verge bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$3.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$126,000.00. In other news, Director Reginald Stevenson Smith purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3.38 per share, with a total value of C$101,400.00. Also, Director Alexander G. Verge purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$3.15 per share, with a total value of C$126,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 94,700 shares of company stock worth $301,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy Inc is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

