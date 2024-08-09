JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Price Target to C$57.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.12% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENB. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enbridge from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$53.40.

Enbridge Price Performance

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$53.21 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.75 and a 12 month high of C$53.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$113.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is C$48.68.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.81 by C$0.11. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of C$11.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.24 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge will post 2.8613689 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

